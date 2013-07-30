* H1 pretax up 16 pct to 270 mln vs consensus 263 mln
* ITV expects ad revenue to bounce back in July, August
* Says advertisers more positive
* Shares hit 12-year high
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 30 ITV, Britain's largest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected demand for
advertising to bounce back strongly this summer after it
suffered from having no Olympics coverage a year ago.
Chief Executive Adam Crozier said his talks with advertisers
indicated that they were becoming more confident about spending.
"While that sentiment has shifted I don't think that has
quite yet turned into actual behaviour," he said. "But I think
it would be fair to say the fear of the downside seems to have
largely diluted and people are now looking more positively."
The company posted a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in
first-half profit, year-on-year, as its production business
offset weaker ad demand.
Income from advertising across its channels, which feature
shows such as "Coronation Street" and "Broadchurch", fell by an
expected 3 percent in the half, the broadcaster said, but was
coming back strongly.
It was expected to rise 12 percent in July, 20 percent in
August and to be flat in September, compared with the same
months in 2012, which would produce a broadly flat first nine
months of the year, ITV said, sending shares to a 12-year high.
Crozier said last year advertising was affected by the
coverage of major sporting events. ITV showed the Euro 2012
soccer tournament last June, but had no coverage of the London
Olympics in July and August.
"This year is a mirror issue of last year," he said. "Last
year because of the Euros and the Olympics people brought
advertising out of July and August into June, and this year it
shifted back the other way."
He said telecoms group BT was stepping up promotion
around the launch of its sports channel, while its competitor
pay-TV company BSkyB was also increasing advertising.
Supermarkets, carmakers and the government were also spending
more, he said.
MR SELFRIDGE
ITV has been building its production business, both by
making more programmes for its own channels and other
broadcasters, and by acquisitions in Britain and abroad.
Revenues in its production arm, which makes dramas such as
"Mr Selfridge" and "The Psychopath Next Door", rose 11 percent
to 395 million pounds, out of a overall company total of 1.3
billion pounds, while earnings from the unit increased 26
percent to 63 million pounds.
Shares in ITV rose to a new 12-year high of 166.5 pence in
early trading. They were trading up 4 percent at 163.5 pence by
1036 GMT, the second-highest riser in the FTSE 100 index
.
Analysts at Numis said the results were slightly ahead of
its forecasts, and it raised its outlook for full-year ad
revenue from flat to 1.5 percent and its pretax profit forecast
to around 530 million pounds ($814 million) from 515 million
pounds.
"We remain firm supporters of ITV, which is executing well
on rebalancing the group by deploying cash flow into building
(its production business) ITV Studios, while we view it as a
natural play on UK macro recovery," they said.
Crozier shrugged off the impact of the merger between major
ads groups Publicis and Omnicom on ITV,
announced at the weekend.
"The media buying side is pretty consolidated anyway," he
said. "We are perfectly capable given our of scale of handling
ourselves in that market."
ITV reported first-half adjusted pretax profit of 270
million pounds, up 16 percent, on revenue up 2 percent to 1.3
billion pounds.
Analysts at Citi were expecting ITV to report revenues of
1.13 billion pounds and adjusted pretax profit of 256 million
pounds, against consensus of 1.11 billion pounds and 263 million
pounds.