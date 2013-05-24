LONDON May 24 British broadcaster ITV
on Friday became the latest media outlet to have one of its
Twitter feeds hacked by anonymous supporters of Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad, just days after Twitter beefed up
security to prevent such attacks.
Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that it had started rolling
out an optional two-step authentication regime for its users to
thwart hackers.
The Associated Press, Britain's Financial Times and Daily
Telegraph newspapers have all previously succumbed to attacks
from the self-styled Syrian Electronic Army.
ITV's London news Twitter account @itvlondon was hijacked on
Friday afternoon and used to promote spoof stories about Syrian
rebels, before the hackers tweeted "Just kidding. The Syrian
Electronic Army was here. #SEA via @Official_SEA12."
One of the hackers' tweets linked to a newspaper story
headlined: "In battle against hackers like the Syrian Electronic
Army, Twitter introduces extra security measures."
ITV, Britain's largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster,
said on its national Twitter account that it was aware that it
had been infiltrated and it was working to return to normal
service as soon as possible.
An ITV spokesman said: "The ITV News London Twitter account
was compromised for a short time but has now been secured and
the Tweets have been deleted."
The spokesman said the security breach was triggered by a
phishing email. He did not know if the new authentication system
was in place on the account hacked.