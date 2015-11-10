LONDON Nov 10 Britain's ITV said the
initial outlook for 2016 was encouraging after the broadcaster's
net advertising revenue grew broadly in line with consensus in
the third quarter, helped by the Rugby World Cup.
ITV said advertising revenue from its family of channels was
up 6 percent in the nine months to the end of September, and
said the key measurement would be up by at least 5 percent in
the full year, outperforming the overall market.
"As we expected, share of viewing has improved in the second
half driven by strong performances in daytime, the soaps and the
Rugby World Cup, and continuing this trend remains a key focus
for the business," said Chief Executive Adam Crozier.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)