* Ad market remains tough as CEO moves on
* Company sticks to its full-year forecasts
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 10 ITV said its advertising
revenue could fall by nearly 10 percent in the first half of the
year, as intense competition and weak markets meant outgoing
boss Adam Crozier prepared to sign off with the company facing
familiar problems.
Crozier, who has restored the British broadcaster's fortunes
during his seven years in charge by reducing its reliance on
advertising and expanding its production business, is leaving at
the end of June.
He departs with the group battling the same volatile
advertising markets that he inherited. But a boost from the weak
pound for its Studios business and an increasing number of
viewers on-screen and online meant the group was at least able
to reiterate its full-year targets.
"ITV's overall performance and the shape of the UK
advertising market are very much as we anticipated and our
guidance for the full year remains unchanged," Crozier said,
adding that the economic environment remained uncertain.
However, he warned that net advertising revenue could be
down by as much as 20 percent in June when ITV faces tough
comparisons with last year when it was able to screen the
European soccer championship.
Advertising revenue fell by 9 percent in the first quarter.
It rose by 5 percent in April, as expected, and is forecast to
be down by 8 percent in May.
Shares in ITV fell 2.5 percent to 196 pence by 1040 GMT,
extending losses since Crozier announced his departure last week
to 7 percent. The shares were trading around 50 pence when he
was named as the new boss in early 2010.
ONLINE RIVALS
Outside of the advertising business, the rest of the company
performed well. Revenues at ITV Studios grew by 7 percent in the
first quarter, including the currency benefit, while its biggest
channel won a 4 percent bigger share of the audience.
Neil Campling, global head of TMT research from Northern
Trust Capital Markets, said ITV faced increasing competition
from the likes of Amazon and particularly Netflix which is
moving into the production of reality programming, an area of
strength for ITV Studios.
"While ITV faces easier comparatives in the second half of
2017 post the Brexit shock in the second half of 2016, we feel
the structural challenges facing traditional media companies
have never been greater," he said. "We remain sellers of ITV."
ITV's shares have been propped up in recent years by
takeover speculation, notably by Virgin Media-owner Liberty
Global, which owns a 9.9 stake in the broadcaster.
However Liberty CEO Mike Fries dampened the speculation on
Monday when he told analysts that Crozier's departure did not
change the company's position on ITV.
"If ITV was trading at a much lower multiple it might be
interesting," he said, according to a transcript of the call.
"Where it is trading today and the premium required, it is not
interesting."
($1 = 0.7710 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith
Weir)