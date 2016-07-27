LONDON, July 27 ITV said it expected its
key net advertising revenue to slip around 1 percent in the
first nine months of the year, ahead of analyst expectations,
and said it would trim costs to prepare for economic challenges
ahead.
Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster met
first-half forecasts with flat net ad revenue, and said it would
be down around 1 percent in the first nine months to the end of
September.
Analysts had expected a fall of more than 5 percent in the
third quarter.
It also said it would target around 25 million pounds ($33
million) in cost savings to prepare for the wider economic
uncertainty sparked by Britain's vote to leave the EU.
($1 = 0.7611 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)