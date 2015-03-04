LONDON, March 4 British broadcaster ITV
plans to return 250 million pounds ($383.5 million) to
shareholders via a special dividend after posting a
better-than-expected 23 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit and
predicting a strong first quarter.
The home of Downton Abbey said it had started 2015 well,
with net advertising revenue now forecast to be up 11 percent in
the first quarter, and up 4-7 percent in April. That compares to
the 6 percent net advertising growth it recorded in 2014.
Full-year pretax profit was up 23 percent to 712 million
pounds, compared with a forecast of 681 million pounds according
to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)