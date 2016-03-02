LONDON, March 2 Britain's ITV said it
expected to outperform the television advertising market in 2016
after reporting a 20 percent jump in 2015 earnings per share and
returning 400 million pounds to shareholders with a special
dividend.
Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster
reported adjusted earnings per share of 16.5 pence, compared
with a forecast of 16.1 pence. Core earnings rose 18 percent to
865 million pounds ($1.2 billion)on revenue up 15 percent to
2.97 billion pounds.
The company said on Wednesday it would pay a special
dividend of 10 pence a share in addition to a final dividend of
4.1 pence, which was ahead of previous guidance.
($1 = 0.7160 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)