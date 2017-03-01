(Corrects special dividend to 5 pence per share, paragraph 4)
LONDON, March 1 ITV, Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, reported a 3 percent rise in
adjusted earnings per share (EPS) as growth in its studios
production business more than offset a drop in advertising
revenue.
The broadcaster of "Coronation Street" and crime drama
"Broadchurch" said net advertising revenue across its channels
would be 6 percent lower for the first four months, reflecting
the current economic uncertainty in Britain.
The company reported EPS of 17 pence, beating market
forecasts, on total external revenue up 3 percent to 3.06
billion pounds, including currency benefits.
It said it would pay a special dividend of 5 pence a share
on top of a final dividend of 4.8 pence.
