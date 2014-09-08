By Paul Sandle
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 British free-to-air commercial
broadcaster ITV wants to charge pay-TV rivals such as
BSkyB and Virgin Media to carry its channels,
saying such a move would give it more money to make programmes.
ITV, along with rival public service broadcasters (PSBs)
BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5, previously paid satellite
broadcaster BSkyB to carry its channels. PSBs receive prime
position in the pay-TV companies' electronic programme guides,
used by about half of Britain's households to plan viewing.
The government said last year it wanted the charges scrapped
and BSkyB has reached agreement with ITV to drop them. But ITV,
the broadcaster of soap opera "Coronation Street" and talent
show "the X Factor", now wants the government to go further and
let it charge the pay-TV platforms to retransmit its content.
ITV Chief Executive Adam Crozier said in a statement on
Monday that introducing retransmission fees would have clear
benefits for British creative industries, citing a "golden age"
in U.S. television funded in part by retransmission fees.
"The majority of viewing on these pay-TV platforms is PSB
programming yet ITV, whether as producer or broadcaster
investing in creating that content, doesn't receive any payment
- despite the fact that pay-TV platforms pay commercial terms
for other channels," he said.
"It is in the interests of all broadcasters that we
encourage the regulator and government to look again at this
issue for the benefit of the industry and viewers."
More than 10 million British households subscribe to BSkyB's
satellite service.
MAJOR PUSH?
Graham McWilliam, Sky's Group Director of Corporate Affairs,
said ITV wanted the very significant benefits of its PSB status,
while cherry-picking from a fundamentally different U.S. market.
"UK satellite viewers don't pay to receive free-to-view PSB
channels and Sky doesn't pay for content that is given away for
free on other platforms," he said.
"If additional charges were introduced, the reality is that
millions of households would end up paying for PSB channels that
are supposed to be free."
British public service broadcasters receive radio spectrum
to make their channels universally available at no charge to the
public, apart from the TV licence that funds the BBC.
In return, PSBs have an obligation to provide minimum
amounts of programming from various genres.
Ian Whittaker, analyst at Liberum, said together with
Channel 4 coming out in support of retransmission fees, and
Viacom (owner of Channel 5) likely to be receptive, it was clear
broadcasters were now making a major push on the issue.
Citi said ITV's campaign would likely be well received by
investors, while being seen as a mild negative for the UK
platform companies, which also include TalkTalk and BT
.
"That said, we see this as largely a sentiment issue as we
still have some reservations about how realistic the prospect of
getting retransmission fees is," Citi said.
(Editing by David Clarke)