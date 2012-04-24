By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK, April 24
Diversified manufacturer
Illinois Tool Works Inc posted quarterly profit on
Tuesday that beat expectations and raised its 2012 forecast, as
strong machinery and energy markets offset weakness in Europe
and consumer electronics.
The maker of construction materials, welding equipment and
restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $486 million, or
$1.00 per share, down from $623 million, or $1.24 per share, a
year before, when one-time items boosted results.
Earnings from continuing operations were 97 cents a share, 2
cents ahead of estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6 percent to $4.55 billion, meeting Wall Street
estimates.
Illinois Tool said it expects 2012 profit from continuing
operations between $4.14 a share and $4.38 a share, up from its
earlier range of $4.02 to $4.26. Analysts have been expecting
$4.15 a share.