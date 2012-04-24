NEW YORK, April 24 Diversified manufacturer Illinois Tool Works Inc posted quarterly profit on Tuesday that beat expectations and raised its 2012 forecast, as strong machinery and energy markets offset weakness in Europe and consumer electronics.

The maker of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $486 million, or $1.00 per share, down from $623 million, or $1.24 per share, a year before, when one-time items boosted results.

Earnings from continuing operations were 97 cents a share, 2 cents ahead of estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 6 percent to $4.55 billion, meeting Wall Street estimates.

Illinois Tool said it expects 2012 profit from continuing operations between $4.14 a share and $4.38 a share, up from its earlier range of $4.02 to $4.26. Analysts have been expecting $4.15 a share.