General Motors says China vehicle sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
NEW YORK Oct 22 Illinois Tool Works Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as North American demand offset slow international markets.
The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $524 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $507 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Sales dipped 2 percent to $4.50 billion, hurt by a stronger dollar, and were below Wall Street estimates of $4.58 billion.
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed