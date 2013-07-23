CHICAGO, July 23 Illinois Tool Works Inc
reported a lower-than-expected profit on Tuesday and cut its
full-year outlook, as strong sales to the rebounding auto
industry failed to offset weak demand for its packaging,
polymer, fluid and welding products from other industrial
customers.
The diversified manufacturer, which is in the middle of a
restructuring of its sprawling operations, reported
second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations
of $464 million, or $1.03, down from $519 million, or $1.09 a
share, a year before.
Excluding a 5 cent-a-share pension settlement charge,
Illinois Tool posted a second-quarter adjusted profit of $1.08 a
share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had expected it to
report an profit of $1.10 a share, according to Reuters
estimates.
Illinois Tool also cut its forecast for full-year earnings
per share from continuing operations to a range of $4.10 to
$4.30, down from a previous forecasted range of $4.15 to $4.35.
The Glenview, Illinois-based company, which makes everything
from industrial goods and adhesives to kitchen equipment, said
total revenue slipped 5.4 percent to $4.2 billion during the
most recent quarter.