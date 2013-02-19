BRIEF-Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
Feb 19 Illinois Tool Works Inc said it is exploring a sale or spin-off of its industrial packaging business.
The industrial packaging unit, which had 2012 revenue of about $2.4 billion, designs and manufactures steel, plastic, and paper products used for bundling, shipping, and protecting transported goods.
ITW has retained J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs as financial advisers.
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, May 31 U.S. companies signed business deals with Vietnam worth over $8 billion on Wednesday, including power projects and jet engines from General Electric Co and diesel generator technology from Caterpillar , the Commerce Department said.