Feb 6 Symantec Corp, maker of the
popular Norton antivirus software, was ordered to pay $17
million in damages on Friday after a federal jury in Delaware
found it had violated two patents owned by Intellectual
Ventures, a major patent licensing company.
The damages award was far less than the $298 million
Intellectual Ventures had been seeking. The jury also cleared
Symantec of infringing a third patent.
While a blow to Mountain View, Calif.-based Symantec, the
verdict, which also confirmed the validity of the patents,
strengthens Intellectual Ventures' track record in court. The
multibillion-dollar company has become one of the biggest patent
owners in the world and only recently began suing companies in
addition to its longtime strategy of licensing its wide array of
patents.
Bellevue, Wash.-based Intellectual Ventures, accused Symantec
in 2010 of infringing its intellectual property with the
security software company's email and Internet protection
products, including Norton antivirus.
Intellectual Ventures sued three other firms at the same
time. Only Symantec and Trend Micro Inc chose not to
settle.
Friday's verdict will likely have a bearing on Trend Micro's
trial, which is scheduled to begin in May.
The case is Intellectual Ventures I LLC v. Symantec Corp,
No. 10-cv-01067, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Marguerita Choy)