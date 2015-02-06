(Adds comment from Intellectual Ventures, paragraphs 4-7)
By Andrew Chung
Feb 6 Symantec Corp, maker of the
popular Norton antivirus software, was ordered to pay $17
million in damages on Friday after a federal jury in Delaware
found it had violated two patents owned by Intellectual
Ventures, a major patent licensing company.
The damages award was far less than the $298 million
Intellectual Ventures had been seeking. The jury also cleared
Symantec of infringing a third patent.
The verdict is a blow to Mountain View, Calif.-based
Symantec. It also confirmed the validity of the patents and
strengthens Intellectual Ventures' track record in court. The
multibillion-dollar company has become one of the biggest patent
owners in the world and only recently began suing companies in
addition to its longtime strategy of licensing its wide array of
patents.
Melissa Finocchio, chief litigation counsel for Intellectual
Ventures, said in a statement the company was grateful that the
jury confirmed the validity of its patents.
"We remain committed to defending inventor rights and
protecting the interests of our investors and customers," she
said.
A Symantec spokesman said the company was pleased the jury
awarded much less than what Intellectual Ventures was seeking
and was considering options to further reduce the damages.
An Intellectual Ventures spokeswoman declined to comment on
the damages figure. In pre-trial arguments, Symantec tried,
unsuccessfully, to bar the company from seeking hundreds of
millions in damages on a patent it acquired for less than $1
million.
Bellevue, Wash.-based Intellectual Ventures, accused Symantec
in 2010 of infringing its intellectual property with the
security software company's email and Internet protection
products, including Norton antivirus.
Intellectual Ventures sued three other firms at the same
time. Only Symantec and Japan's Trend Micro Inc chose
not to settle.
Friday's verdict will likely have a bearing on Trend Micro's
trial, which is scheduled to begin in May.
The case is Intellectual Ventures I LLC v. Symantec Corp,
No. 10-cv-01067, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware.
