TORONTO Aug 18 Ivanhoe Mines has
retained BMO Capital Markets Ltd and Morgan Stanley &
Co as financial advisers to conduct a strategic review of
its Kamoa and Kipushi copper projects in the Democratic Republic
of Congo (DRC).
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ivanhoe, headed by well
known mining financier Robert Friedland, said on Monday that the
strategic review would initially focus on the potential
introduction of third-party strategic investors or joint-venture
parties for the Kamoa and Kipushi projects.
Ivanhoe said it would continue to examine other options like
a corporate reorganization and a project spin-off.
