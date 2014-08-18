(Adds background on Ivanhoe, DRC projects.)
TORONTO Aug 18 Ivanhoe Mines has
retained BMO Capital Markets Ltd and Morgan Stanley &
Co as financial advisers to conduct a strategic review of
its Kamoa and Kipushi copper projects in the Democratic Republic
of Congo (DRC).
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ivanhoe, headed by mining
financier Robert Friedland, said on Monday that the strategic
review would initially focus on the potential introduction of
third-party strategic investors or joint-venture parties for the
Kamoa and Kipushi projects.
Ivanhoe said it would continue to examine other options like
a corporate reorganization and a project spin-off.
"The announcement is not unexpected and formalizes a process
that has been ongoing for some time," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Fraser Phillips in a note to clients.
Kamoa, in the southern province of Katanga, is a proposed
underground mine, with an estimated 43.5 billion pounds of
indicated copper resources.
Kipushi, in the same region, is an underground copper, zinc
and lead mine that was idled in 1993. Ivanhoe acquired the
flooded mine in 2011 and has been removing water from the
facility and exploring underground.
Friedland made his name in 1996 by selling Voisey's Bay,
then an undeveloped nickel-copper project in Canada, for C$4.3
billion ($4.0 billion). His last company, also called Ivanhoe,
sold the majority of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in
Mongolia to global miner Rio Tinto .
The new Ivanhoe is also developing a platinum project in
South Africa called Platreef. A preliminary economic assessment
released in March estimated that it would take about $1.7
billion in capital to bring the large, mechanized mine into
production.
