Aug 29 Canadian copper miner Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
said on Monday that companies from Asia, Europe, Africa
and elsewhere had expressed interest in the company and its
projects in recent months.
Ivanhoe Mines said it would hire an investment bank to seek
advice on the unsolicited interest and to advise its board on
all available alternatives.
The miner, which had a market value of about C$1.30 billion
(nearly $1 billion) as of Friday's close, did not name the
companies or provide any other details on the expressions of
interest.
Ivanhoe Mines said it is giving investors and banking
analysts tours of its projects, including of the Kakula
Discovery - a high-grade copper discovery in the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
The Kakula Discovery is part of Ivanhoe's Kamoa Copper
Project, which is thought to be the world's largest untouched
high-grade copper discovery.
Ivanhoe Mines said in October it expects production at the
Kamoa project to begin by the end of 2018.
($1 = C$1.3019)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)