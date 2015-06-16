(Adds comment from statement by government, vow to reevaluate,
context)
KINSHASA, June 16 Democratic Republic of Congo
said on Tuesday that Ivanhoe Mines' sale of a stake in
the Kamoa copper mine to China's Zijin Mining should
be suspended until concerns raised by the government can be
resolved.
Vancouver-based Ivanhoe announced last month that it would
sell a 49.5 percent stake in Ivanhoe subsidiary Kamoa Holding
Ltd to China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd for $412 million.
Kamoa Holding Ltd currently owns 95 percent of the project
in Congo's Katanga province.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the government, which
holds a 5 percent stake in the Kamoa project, said Ivanhoe had
promised it an additional 15 percent stake and expressed concern
that the sale to Zijin would dilute its new shares.
"That last transaction should be suspended until the
completion of the talks that the government has undertaken,"
mines minister Martin Kabwelulu and portfolio minister Louise
Munga Mesozi said in a statement.
The government also vowed to reevaluate the Kamoa mine's
legal status in Congo.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier, Chris Reese
and Leslie Adler)