TORONTO, March 23 Ivanhoe Mines said on Monday that China's Zijin Mining Group is set to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Ivanhoe, which owns a large platinum deposit in South Africa, along with a couple of base metal assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under the terms of the deal, Ivanhoe Mines, which is led by well-known mining financier Robert Friedland, will issue roughly 76.8 million common shares to Zijin via a private placement at a price of C$1.36 per share.

The deal will raise about C$105 million ($83.6 million) for Vancouver-based Ivanhoe.

