April 18 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said
on Wednesday its founder and Chief Executive Robert Friedland
has agreed to step down, as part of a financing deal with its
majority shareholder Rio Tinto that will help
fund the ongoing construction of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold
project in Mongolia.
Friedland's resignation, along with the resignations of six
other directors and four senior management members, comes just
months after mining giant Rio Tinto acquired a controlling stake
in the Toronto-listed mining company.
Ivanhoe, said the agreement with Rio contains a
comprehensive financing plan structured to secure Rio's direct
participation in, and support for, funding for planned
developments at Oyu Tolgoi the company's flagship project.