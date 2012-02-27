TORONTO Feb 27 The Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold
project in Mongolia is on track to begin initial production in
the third quarter, Canada's Ivanhoe Mines ,
co-developer of the project with global mining giant Rio Tinto
, said on Monday
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based miner, which is
majority-owned by Rio Tinto, said it expects the mine to achieve
full commercial production in the first half of next year.
"The first production line is scheduled to be completed
during the third quarter followed by completion of the second
production line in the fourth quarter," Ivanhoe Chief Executive
Robert Friedland said in a statement.
Oyu Tolgoi, which means Turquoise Hill, is about 50 miles
(80 km) north of Mongolia's border with copper-hungry China and
is considered one of the world's largest copper and gold
deposits.
Development of the $6 billion project was delayed for years
as Ivanhoe hammered out a complicated royalty agreement with
Mongolia, finally agreeing to a deal in 2009 that gave the
Mongolian government 34 percent of the project.
Once at commercial production in 2013, Oyu Tolgoi is expected
to produce more than 544,000 tonnes of copper, 650,000 ounces of
gold, and 3 million ounces of silver a year, on average, over
its first 10 years.
Rio, which has built its stake in Ivanhoe as it helped the
Canadian company to fund construction of Oyu Tolgoi, raised its
stake in the miner to 51 percent from 49 percent earlier this
year.
Friedland, one of the industry's best known financiers, said
a comprehensive financing plan for the completion and start-up
of Oyu Tolgoi remains under discussion with Rio Tinto.
"Both companies have exchanged proposals," Friedland said.
"We are continuing to work together in an attempt to reach
agreement on a comprehensive financing approach that will
accommodate our mutual interests in advancing Oyu Tolgoi."
Friedland also said Ivanhoe is highly encouraged by the
progress made in discussions regarding asset divestment.
"Ivanhoe Mines has received detailed, written expressions of
interest on potential asset divestments that could realize
significant capital to support the ongoing development of Oyu
Tolgoi," he said, without providing details on whether it is
considering selling a stake in its Mongolian assets or any of
its other assets.
Ivanhoe's other assets include stakes in coal miner South
Gobi, Ivanhoe Australia, and Altynalmas Gold,
a private company developing the Kyzyl gold project in
Kazakhstan.