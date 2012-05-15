MELBOURNE/SYDNEY May 15 Gold and copper miner
Ivanhoe Australia Ltd has received interest from up to
eight bidders for stakes in its projects and may in the process
end up with a new controlling stakeholder, said Chief Executive
Peter Reeve.
Ivanhoe Australia, with a market value of A$553 million
($551.92 million), appointed UBS AG in January to
advise it stake sales in four projects, aiming to complete a
deal by mid-year. The proceeds are key for Ivanhoe Australia to
develop its Osborne copper-gold mine, the Merlin
molybdenum-rhenium project, the Mount Dore cathode copper
project and the Mount Elliott copper-gold project.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said
second-round bids were due later this month, with preliminary
interest seen from Anglo American Plc, OZ Minerals Ltd
, Vedanta Group and Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla
Group for the copper and gold deposits.
The sources declined to be identified as the talks are
confidential.
Anglo American officials declined comment and officials at
Oz Minerals, Aditya Birla Group and Vedanta could not
immediately be reached for comment.
"There's continuing interest in the copper assets out of
Asia. People are just very cautious about where they can get
good, large copper deposits from in the future," Reeve told
Reuters.
The sale process has been complicated as global miner Rio
Tinto Ltd recently took over management control
of Ivanhoe Australia's parent Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Rio Tinto is looking to pare Ivanhoe Mine's holdings to
focus on the Canadian miner's stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper
mine in Mongolia, as its other holdings do not fit Rio's
strategy of owning large, low-cost, long-life assets.
Reeve said he still expected to seal a deal by mid-2012 and
that could include the sale of Ivanhoe Mines' 59 percent stake
in Ivanhoe Australia.
"It could move that way, if required," he said, referring to
Ivanhoe Mines' equity stake sale, but declined to comment on the
likelihood.
"We're focusing on getting the business funded," he said.
Reeve did not elaborate on the bidders beyond saying they
were largely Asian.
In a research note earlier this month, Macquarie said
Ivanhoe Australia needed more than A$250 million for the Merlin
project and with the company's cash balance now under A$100
million, lining up funding was key.
Concern over the stake sale and funding have weighed on
Ivanhoe Australia's shares, which are down 50 percent since it
launched the search for a strategic partner.
"I'm actually very confident we will achieve something out
of this strategic process," Reeve said.