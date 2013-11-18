BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : * Announces updated independent preliminary economic assessment of its kamoa
copper discovery * Says a large mine and smelter would be developed using a two-phased approach * Says pea highlights include pre-tax internal rate of return of 18.5%;
after-tax irr of 15.2% * Says pea highlights include after-tax net present value, at an 8% discount
rate, of US$2.5 billion * Says pea highlights include steady-state production target of 300,000 tonnes
per year of blister copper * Says pea highlights include low pre-production capital requirement of
approximately US$1.4 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: