* Ivanhoe Mines cancels shareholder rights plan
* Rio welcomes decision, says is free to raise stake
* Agreement blocking Rio share increase also expires Jan 18
* Rio holds 49 percent of Ivanhoe
* Ivanhoe obtains $1.8 bln bridge loan
By Cameron French and Clara Ferreira-Marques
TORONTO/LONDON, Jan 18 Global miner Rio
Tinto is clear to take over Mongolia's coveted Oyu
Tolgoi project, which promises to be one of the world's largest
copper-gold mines, after project owner Ivanhoe Mines
decided to scrap a controversial "poison pill".
Ivanhoe said on Wednesday it would ditch its shareholder
rights plan, originally aimed at blocking Rio Tinto from raising
its stake in the Canadian firm, as a separate agreement capping
the global miner's holding at 49 percent expired.
Rio, which has built its stake in the miner as it has helped
fund construction of Oyu Tolgoi, welcomed the decision.
"As the 49 percent cap on Rio Tinto's ownership of Ivanhoe
expires today, we are free to increase our shareholding as we
see fit," a Rio spokesman said.
Ivanhoe said Rio had recently told Ivanhoe's board that it
intends to buy additional shares to raise its stake to more than
50 percent.
Ivanhoe's rights plan, backed by shareholders in 2010 and
due to expire next year, was dealt a fatal blow in December when
a court ruled it could not be used to dilute Rio's stake.
The ruling recommended Ivanhoe consider scrapping the
provision, which would have triggered a massive rights issue in
the event of a bid.
"Certainly Rio would like to own it, they would like to
control it - it is their biggest copper project. They see it is
a great asset and they are willing to back it," said analyst Nik
Stanojevic at brokerage Brewin Dolphin in London.
"They want to buy it and they will think of a sensible way of
getting hold of more of it."
Cancelling the shareholder plan will require approval of
shareholders at the company's annual meeting on May 11.
TOUGH NEGOTIATIONS AHEAD
Analysts said Rio, still scarred by its costly takeover of
Canadian aluminium giant Alcan in 2007, was unlikely to move
aggressively to take over Oyu Tolgoi or Ivanhoe - or get into a
potentially bruising battle with Ivanhoe CEO Robert Friedland.
Rio's preference, they said, is most likely to lie with a
friendly deal with Ivanhoe directors to give Rio control of Oyu
Tolgoi in a cash and share swap, leaving behind Ivanhoe's other
assets, including stakes in coal miner South Gobi Resources,
Ivanhoe Mine Australia and Kazakh project Kyzyl Gold.
Credit Suisse analysts valued the 66 percent stake in Oyu
Tolgoi at $13.3 billion in a note earlier this week.
Rio's Australian shares traded a touch firmer on the news on
Thursday, at A$66.80, but trailed the wider materials sector
.
Friedland, one of the industry's best known
entrepreneurs, may be ready to move on to fresh pastures. But he
is also known for tough negotiation, having extracted a fortune
from Inco for the Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Eastern Canada
- the 1990s deal that made his name.
There are no other apparent buyers for Oyu Tolgoi, with Rio
already controlling a blocking stake in Ivanhoe. It already
operates the project and is one of few companies with the deep
pockets necessary to fund a similar sized mine.
This could allow Rio time to resolve key operational issues
at Oyu Tolgoi, including power provision to the site.
Oyu Tolgoi, which translates to Turquoise Hill, is located
about 50 miles north of Mongolia's border with copper-hungry
China and is considered one of the world's largest copper and
gold deposits.
Development of the $6 billion project was delayed for years
as Ivanhoe hammered out a complicated royalty agreement with
Mongolia, finally agreeing to a deal in 2009 that gave the
country 34 percent of the project.
Once at commercial production in 2013, Oyu Tolgoi is
expected to produce more than 544,000 tonnes of copper, 650,000
ounces of gold, and 3 million ounces of silver a year on average
over its first ten years.
Ivanhoe also said it had obtained second $1.8 billion bridge
loan as a stopgap measure while it negotiates $4 billion in
long-term financing for Oyu Tolgoi. The bridge loan is subject
to Rio's approval.
Shares of Ivanhoe were barely changed, last trading at
C$19.31 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.