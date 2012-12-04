LONDON Dec 4 Mining entrepreneur Robert
Friedland hopes to list his African-focused miner, Ivanplats
, in London within around six months, after a
long-awaited debut in Toronto in October.
"We hope to bring the company to London, although we are a
Canadian company, within about six months," Friedland told a
London conference.
Friedland is one of the mining industry's best-known
entrepreneurs, having spotted the potential of some of the
world's biggest deposits, among them the Voisey's Bay nickel
deposit in Eastern Canada and the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold
deposit in Mongolia.
Ivanplats, his latest venture, owns the high-grade Kamoa
copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with
the massive Platreef platinum, gold and copper project in South
Africa. It also owns the Kipushi zinc and copper asset in Congo,
as well as other assets spread across Congo, South Africa, Gabon
and Australia.