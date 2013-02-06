LONDON Feb 6 Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is considering a secondary listing for his African-focused miner, Ivanplats, in Johannesburg, a change from an earlier plan to head to London.

Friedland told a conference in South Africa on Wednesday that Ivanplats had initially planned a secondary listing in London but said that "a secondary listing here (in South Africa) may be more appropriate".

Ivanplats' main listing is in Toronto, Canada.

Friedland is one of the mining industry's best-known entrepreneurs, having spotted the potential of some of the world's biggest deposits, among them the Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Eastern Canada and the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Mongolia.

Ivanplats, his latest venture, owns the high-grade Kamoa copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the massive Platreef platinum, gold and copper project in South Africa. It also owns the Kipushi zinc and copper asset in Congo, as well as other assets spread across Congo, South Africa, Gabon and Australia.