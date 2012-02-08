LONDON Feb 8 ICE Futures Europe will launch European Union carbon permits for the aviation sector on Feb. 27 subject to regulatory approval, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of Jan. 1 this year, all airlines flying to and from Europe have to cover their carbon dioxide emissions with emission allowances.

The European Aviation Allowances (EUAA) are special EU emission allowances, which can only be used by airline companies to comply with the EU's emissions trading scheme.

The first contract month available for trading EUAAs will be December 2012, with subsequent December and quarterly contracts listed out to 2020, ICE said.