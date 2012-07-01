TURIN, July 1 Fiat Industrial's truck
unit Iveco will close five truck plants in three European
countries by the end of 2012 to adapt its manufacturing
footprint to Europe's plummeting truck sales, Iveco CEO Alfredo
Altavilla said on Sunday.
Speaking at the presentation of the company's new Stralis
truck, Altavilla said about 1,075 workers would be affected.
The plants slated for closure are in Chambery, France;
Gratz, Austria, as well as Ulm, Weisveil and Goerlitz, all in
Germany.
Altvavilla said he would provide a cost savings figure
during the company's conference call for its second-quarter
results on July 30.
The company's plan to invest 500 million euros ($634.5
million) in Spain and hire 1,100 new workers there would not be
affected by the plant closures, he said, adding that he expected
to hire the first 500 in Spain by year-end.
Speaking with journalists after the Stralis presentation,
Altavilla brushed off speculation that Iveco or Fiat Industrial
could be a buyer of U.S. truckmaker Navistar.
"It's a great brand with a great distribution network, but
its engine strategy is completely different from ours and there
would be no platform synergy" from an acquisition of Navistar,
he said.