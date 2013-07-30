(Releads with statement from IVG)
FRANKFURT, July 30 German property company IVG
Immobilien said late on Tuesday it has failed to reach
agreement with creditors on restructuring its debt and said its
future as a going concern is under review.
IVG has about 4 billion euros ($5.30 billion) of debt after
a rapid expansion spree and has been trying for weeks to reach
agreement with creditors, many of which are hedge funds, on
swapping some of the debt for equity.
The management board is now "carefully examining" IVG's
ability to continue as a going concern, the company said, adding
it will publish results of the review "as soon as possible."
Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers said last week that the
company could seek protection from creditors as a last resort to
buy time to restructure the business.
In such a case, IVG would make use of a German law that
gives companies up to three months of breathing space to try to
fix their finances.
IVG has said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75
billion euros and completely restructure its debt to give it
capital to refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.
IVG had set a deadline for an agreement by July 30 to give
it enough time to include the debt deal on the agenda of its
Sept. 12 shareholder meeting.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
