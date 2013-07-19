* IVG says further progress made with creditors on financing
* Says financing proposal could be presented by July 30
(Adds details)
FRANKFURT, July 19 German property company IVG
Immobilien said it believes the company can continue
as a going concern after financing talks with key creditors made
progress on Friday.
"The board of management feels that the forecast regarding
the company's ability to continue as a going concern has been
confirmed," it said in a statement.
IVG said key creditors which represent around 2.9 billion
euros ($3.81 billion) of its liabilities gave statements on
Friday that made management conclude it was "overwhelmingly
likely that a proposal for a comprehensive financing of IVG
outside insolvency proceedings ... could be presented to IVG by
30 July 2013."
IVG, which built up debts during an expansion spree, has
said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros
and completely restructure its debt to give it capital to
refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.
Last week, IVG said a preliminary analysis had shown that it
might need funds of up to 120 million euros (US$156.6 million)
from October and the company was currently in talks related to a
bridge loan.
IVG, which has almost 4 billion euros in debt, said some of
the money needed was because of restructuring costs.
The company, which manages assets worth 21 billion euros
including a stake in London's landmark Gherkin office building,
previously warned it had come close to breaching covenants on
its syndicated loans, which would mean banks could demand early
repayment.
It said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on
Sept. 12.
($1 = 0.7611 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Jane Merriman)