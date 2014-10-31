FRANKFURT Oct 31 German property company IVG
Immobilien is gearing up to sell its institutional
funds business as part of a broader effort to offload assets
after emerging from insolvency last month, two people familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
A handful of investment bankers have been invited to seek a
mandate to handle the sale of the business, which is estimated
to have a value of around 200 million euros ($250 million), the
sources said.
Separately, IVG has also attracted three bids for a sale of
its office and hotel complex The Squaire in Frankfurt, which has
an asking price of around 700 million euros, a person familiar
with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
IVG became insolvent after being weighed down by debt and
cost overruns. The Squaire, which sits perched on top of the
train station at Frankfurt airport, has been one of its most
problematic assets.
The Institutional Funds unit being put up for sale has
nearly 200 employees who manage a portfolio of around 11 billion
euros and contribute around one tenth of IVG's operating profit.
The unit's close relationship to investors like German
pension funds could be of interest to a prospective buyer.
Industry sources said Augsburg-based property company
Patrizia Immobilien has had an eye on the unit for
some time.
IVG and Patrizia declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing
by Susan Thomas)