By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
| FRANKFURT, June 28
FRANKFURT, June 28 Real estate group IVG is
launching a roughly 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) asset sale as
its hedge fund owners are hoping to lock in high prices in a
buoyant German property market, three people familiar with the
matter said.
IVG, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after
cost overruns at its landmark Squaire building at the Frankfurt
airport made debt levels unsustainable, has sent out first
information packages to prospective bidders, they said.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are
organising the potential stock market listing - which may take
place as early as autumn 2016 - or alternatively a potential
sale.
While the base case is an IPO, expressions of interest by
potential buyers are due next month and first bids in September,
the people said.
($1 = 0.9032 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Tina Bellon)