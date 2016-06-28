(Adds details)
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, June 28 German real estate group IVG
is launching a 3 billion euro ($3.3 bln) asset sale as its hedge
fund owners hope to lock in high prices in the country's buoyant
property market, three people familiar with the matter said.
IVG, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after
cost overruns at its landmark Squaire building at Frankfurt
airport made debt levels unsustainable, has sent out first
information packages to prospective bidders, they said.
The sale could also be in the form of an initial public
offering and IVG has hired Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs to organise a potential stock market listing, which
could take place as early as autumn 2016.
While the base case is an IPO, expressions of interest by
potential buyers are due next month and first bids in September,
the sources said.
It is rare for multibillion-euro portfolios to come onto the
market, and a number of foreign investors and sovereign wealth
funds are vying for German property exposure, which promises
comparatively high yields in the current low interest rate
environment, the sources said.
German property firms Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen
are among a handful of European stocks that have risen
since Britain's vote to leave the EU last Thursday rattled stock
markets, and some investors have even called German property the
ultimate Brexit hedge.
Insurers may form consortiums with pension funds to
participate in the bidding as may IVG peers such as Alstria
or Patrizia, the sources said. Patrizia
organised a group of investors in 2012 to buy residential
property group GBW for 2.4 billion.
Insurer Allianz, IVG's biggest tenant and a former
owner of several of the assets, is unlikely to bid, one of the
sources said.
According to IVG the properties have a rental yield of 6.5
percent and a value including debt of 3.25 billion euros. Their
net asset value - currently at around 1.2 billion euros - may be
brought up to 1.5 billion euros while setting the company's
finances on a new footing in autumn, the sources said.
Property bankers said they expect bidders as well as
potential investors in an IPO to offer prices of just over 80
percent of the net asset value, a discount to several German
peers, which trade at a premium to their NAV.
"IVG's real estate portfolio features a lot of B-locations
and many properties are not city centre office buildings that
some investors have set to be their investment criteria," one of
the people familiar with the situation said.
The IVG portfolio mainly consists of 97 office buildings in
Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Berlin,
including the Squaire.
IVG - which is owned by funds including York Capital,
Anchorage and Davidson Kempner - announced in April that it
would separate the portfolio into a standalone company by the
beginning of the third quarter.
"Some of the hedge funds bought in at high prices so it may
prove a challenge to meet their expectations despite the
currently good market environment," another banker said.
IVG and the potential bidders declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9032 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Tina Bellon and Susan Fenton)