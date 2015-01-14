FRANKFURT Jan 14 German property company IVG Immobilien has called off plans to sell Frankfurt office and hotel project The Squaire in a surprise move after failing to find buyers for the $1 billion building, IVG said on Wednesday.

Instead, IVG reached an agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to obtain a 470 million euro ($554 million), 5-year refinancing package related to the project, the company said.

"The offers that we received did not reflect the value that we estimated for the property," said IVG Chief Executive Ralf Jung in a statement. "At the same time, the success we had in refinancing made The Squaire economically attractive to keep in our portfolio."

Three interested parties bid in December for the property, which sits atop a train station at the Frankfurt airport, IVG said.

IVG had made selling The Squaire, one of the company's most problematic assets, the cornerstone of a restructuring plan launched after it emerged from insolvency in 2014. IVG had become insolvent in 2013 after being weighed down by debt and cost overruns.

The new financing package will permit The Squaire to make a double-digit million-euro annual contribution to results, the company said.

Sources told Reuters earlier that buyout group Blackstone as well as bidders from China and the Middle East had made offers for The Squaire, and that IVG had asked 700 million euros for the property.

The sale cancellation is a setback for IVG's new owners, mostly hedge funds, who had pushed for a less risky business model and aimed to manage existing holdings and generate dividends with the possibility of eventually selling the company.

IVG spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on construction of The Squaire, but by the end of 2012 it had a book value of only 800 million euros. The building - which contains retailers, hotels and offices for companies like KPMG and Lufthansa - is still not fully occupied by tenants. ($1 = 0.8483 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)