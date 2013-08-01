By Tom Bill and Alexander Hübner
| LONDON/FRANKFURT
LONDON/FRANKFURT Aug 1 Apollo and TPG
Capital are among the private equity funds holding the debt of
German property company IVG with a view to taking
control as last-ditch talks with creditors near an end, two
sources close to the situation told Reuters.
The company, which runs a fund that co-owns the Gherkin
skyscraper in London, said late on Tuesday it had failed to
reach agreement with creditors to restructure 4 billion euros of
debt. Its shares have since plunged 42 percent.
Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers has already said he would
seek creditor protection for three months to buy breathing room
if no such deal was possible and, after the expiry of a July 30
deadline, IVG now has only days left to strike a restructuring
deal before court insolvency proceedings begin. If a way to a
restructuring is not found, a sell-off of all or parts of the
company could begin.
Private equity funds have been buying the company's debt to
gain a negotiating position in talks over the company's future
that could see one or more take control via a debt-for-equity
swap.
No single company has amassed a large enough stake to take
control alone, three sources told Reuters, and the large number
of creditors, which one source said was about 250, complicates
the task of finding a compromise.
The identity of debt holders has not been made public, but
sources close to the matter said U.S.-based TPG and Apollo
Global Management were among those angling to take over some or
all of the company via a debt-for-equity swap.
Apollo was not immediately available for comment and TPG and
IVG both declined to comment.
About 70 to 75 percent of 2.2 billion euros of syndicated
loans are held by funds after several banks sold out, according
to people familiar with the matter. IVG also has a 400 million
euro hybrid bond and a convertible bond for the same amount that
are almost 100 percent held by funds, the sources said.
Debtholders would normally need about 75 percent to push
through such a takeover but the picture at IVG is made even more
complicated by the fact there are four separate packages of debt
with differing amounts of collateral and negotiating power
attached, plus the interest of shareholders.
IVG built up debt during an expansion spree but some costly
projects then declined in value. It has said it needs to cut its
liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros and completely
restructure its debt to make sure it has enough capital to
refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.
The company, which manages assets worth 21 billion euros
previously warned that it had come close to breaching covenants
on its syndicated loans, which would mean banks could demand
early repayment.
Its share price has plummeted 92 percent this year against
the backdrop of the restructuring talks.