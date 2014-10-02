FRANKFURT Oct 2 German property company IVG Immobilien has started looking for a buyer for its office and hotel building The Squaire as it seeks to offload legacy assets after emerging from insolvency last month, its chief executive said.

IVG became insolvent after being weighed down by debt and cost overruns. The Squaire, which sits perched on top of the train station at Frankfurt airport, has been one of its most problematic assets.

"We are taking The Squaire to the market. We have been in talks with potential investors since September," Ralf Jung told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

IVG spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on construction of The Squaire, but by the end of 2012 it had a book value of only 800 million euros. IVG has not published more recent figures, but industry sources say the book value is now around 700 million.

IVG's new owners, mostly hedge funds, are pushing a less risky business model for the group, designed to manage existing property holdings and generate dividends with the possibility of eventually re-listing or merging the company.

Jung said a return to the stock market was an option for the group, but "that will not happen this year or next year. The way there has to be prepared well and we still have a lot of homework to do."

IVG aims to divest its institutional funds and gas storage businesses, but Jung said talks on those units had not yet started as management wanted to tackle only one project at a time.

($1 = 0.7910 euro) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan)