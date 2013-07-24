BONN, Germany July 24 Highly indebted German
property company IVG Immobilien does not rule out
seeking protection from creditors to buy time to restructure the
business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The company has about 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of
debt after a rapid expansion spree and has been trying for weeks
to reach agreement with creditors, many of whom are hedge funds,
on swapping some of the debt for equity.
"Should we reach no consensual deal or receive no positive
forecast for the company as a going concern, then an official
procedure for seeking protection from creditors would be an
unavoidable fall-back plan," CEO Wolfgang Schaefers told
reporters.
IVG could seek to make use of a German law that gives
companies up to three months of breathing space to try to fix
their finances.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing
by David Goodman)