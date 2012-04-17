By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, April 17
LONDON, April 17 British singer-songwriter Adele
was nominated for four Ivor Novello Awards on Tuesday and female
acts dominated the shortlist for the coveted songwriting
honours.
Adele, who conquered the 2011 charts with her second album
"21" and swept all before her at the Grammys and BRITs earlier
this year, was nominated for best song for "Rolling in the Deep"
which she co-wrote with Paul Epworth.
Epworth was also involved in creating rival nominee "Shake
It Out" performed by Florence + The Machine, while Ed Sheeran
rounded out the category with his hit "The A Team".
Up for best contemporary song in the annual awards, now in
their 57th year, was "Promises" performed by Nero, "The Wilhelm
Scream" (James Blake) and "Video Games", sung by Lana Del Rey
and co-written with Justin Parker.
The music industry regards the Ivor Novello awards highly
because they champion writing talent that often goes unnoticed
in the media and each category is selected by a separate set of
qualified judges.
For Parker, his collaboration with Del Rey, and Video Games
in particular, were major breakthroughs. Video Games' impact was
helped by the video Del Rey made to go with it which became a
viral hit.
"A year ago I was doing very little," he told reporters at
the nominations. "I was writing songs without purpose, I would
say".
He said he recorded 12 tracks with Del Rey in London during
her frequent visits to the city, five of which appeared on her
chart-topping major label debut "Born To Die" released earlier
this year.
Parker recalled how Del Rey's record label initially
rejected Video Games as a single.
"No one liked it," he said. "'It's not really a single is
it?' It's the same old story (with the music industry).
"I think the video changed everybody's mind. It just took
off. They had no choice, they had to release it -- it was forced
upon them."
Parker said the domination of female performers at the Ivor
Novello nominations for songs released in 2011 was nothing new.
"The music business has been like that for a few years now.
Without Adele, Lana perhaps would not have happened," he added,
underlining the British singer's importance in turning musical
tastes to what he called "classic songwriting".
The Ivor Novello awards, presented by the British Academy of
Songwriters, Composers and Authors, honour entries that have at
least one third input from British or Irish musicians.
The prizes will be handed out on May 17 in London.
Following is a full list of nominees:
Best song musically and lyrically:
- "Rolling In The Deep"; written by Adele Adkins/Paul
Epworth; performed by Adele
- "Shake It Out"; written by Paul Epworth/Kid
Harpoon/Florence Welch; performed by Florence + The Machine
- "The A Team"; written and performed by Ed Sheeran
Best contemporary song:
- "Promises"; written by Joseph Ray/Daniel Stephens/Alana
Watson; performed by Nero
- "The Wilhelm Scream"; written by James Blake/James
Litherland; performed by James Blake
- "Video Games"; written by Lana Del Rey/Justin Parker;
performed by Lana Del Rey
Best original film score:
- "Life In A Day" composed by Harry Gregson-Williams/Matthew
Herbert
- "The First Grader" composed by Alex Heffes
- "We Need To Talk About Kevin" composed by Jonny Greenwood
Best television soundtrack:
- "Leonardo" composed by Mark Russell
- "Page Eight" composed by Paul Englishby
- "The Shadow Line" composed by Martin Phipps
PRS for Music most performed work:
- "Rolling In The Deep"
- "Someone Like You"; written by Adele Adkins/Dan Wilson;
performed by Adele
- "The Flood"; written by Gary Barlow/Howard Donald/Jason
Orange/Mark Owen/Robbie Williams; performed by Take That
Album award:
- "21"; written by Adele Adkins/Paul Epworth; performed by
Adele
- "50 Words For Snow"; written and performed by Kate Bush
- "Let England Shake" written and performed by PJ Harvey.
