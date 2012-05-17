LONDON May 17 British singer Adele won two Ivor
Novello awards for songwriting on Thursday, adding to a
lengthening list of musical accolades, but she lost out in the
best album and song categories.
The 24-year-old chart queen picked up two coveted Ivor
Novello prizes for the most performed song of 2011 ("Rolling in
the Deep") and songwriter of the year.
She was also nominated for best song musically and lyrically
(Rolling in the Deep) but was beaten by Ed Sheeran's "The A
Team", and in the album category Adele's record-breaking "21"
was shortlisted but lost out to PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake".
In a year dominated by female artists, it was little
surprise to see rising U.S. star Lana Del Rey win the best
contemporary song award for "Video Games", co-written by Briton
Justin Parker.
The best television soundtrack was Martin Phipps'
composition for "The Shadow Line", and Alex Heffes won the best
film score with "The First Grader".
Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet fame picked up a prize for
outstanding song collection, Siouxsie Sioux won the Ivor
"inspiration" award and Dire Straits frontman and songwriter
Mark Knopfler received a lifetime achievement honour.
Former boy band Take That won a prize for their outstanding
contribution to British music.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)