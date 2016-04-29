ABIDJAN, April 29 Small Ivory Coast cocoa exporters have defaulted on delivering tens of thousands of tonnes of beans, blaming a poor quality crop and the Coffee and Cocoa Council's decision to ban exports of small beans, sources said on Friday.

At least 48,000 tonnes of cocoa beans have not be delivered, said a source at the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), posing another problem for this year's harvest in the world's top producer, already hit by harsh winds and a lack of rain.

The industry measures the bean size by the number of beans per 100g of cocoa. The CCC limited exports to bean counts of 105 beans per 100 grammes or less on Oct. 1 due to the poor quality of small beans, despite pleas from exporters and farmers, who say the bad weather has shrunk the bean size.

Beans this season averaged 115-120 beans per 100 grammes, farmers, exporters and traders said.

"We are already in default," said the head of one small Ivorian export company, adding that his company would not be able to deliver 15,000 tonnes. "It's a shame that we have to do this but what can we do?"

A director of another export company said his company was defaulting on 18,000 tonnes because of the bean size.

"We signed contracts for 100-103 beans for the January-March period but because of bad weather 80 percent of the beans were above 115," he said.

"We have beans but the bean count is between 120 and 125 and the CCC refused to allow us to export."

A source at the CCC, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the issue, told Reuters that it was up to buyers and sellers to solve the problem and the challenge was the same for everyone.

"We are only applying the guidelines that everybody knows," the source said.

The problem could grow in the coming weeks, even for big exporters, as the current bean count has grown to as much as 140 beans per 100 grammes, farmers say.

"We are expecting an increase in the weeks to come, so we could face the same problem as small local exporters," said the head of a major exporter in Abidjan. (Writing by Marine Pennetier, Editing by Edward McAllister and Susan Fenton)