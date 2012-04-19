ABIDJAN, April 19 Ivory Coast has granted
exclusive exploitation rights on its 'Gazelle' offshore oil and
gas field to C&L Natural Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Australian-listed Rialto Energy Ltd , the
government said on Thursday.
C&L has an 85 percent stake in the CI-202 block where the
Gazelle field is located, with the remaining 15 percent
controlled by Ivory Coast state oil and gas company Petroci.
"Production will reach a plateau of 2,162 barrels per day of
crude oil and 24.5 million cubic feet of natural gas," the
government statement said. Exploration is currently underway on
two fields on the block, according to Rialto's website, with
production expected to begin in 2013.
