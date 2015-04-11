ABIDJAN, April 11 Ivory Coast has received
authorisation from the United States to start direct flights
between the two countries, officials said on Saturday, boosting
the West African nation's hopes of becoming a regional transport
hub.
The world's top cocoa producer, Ivory Coast is emerging from
a decade-long political crisis that ended in a brief civil war
in 2011, and is now attracting investors again. The African
Development Bank moved its headquarters back to the commercial
capital Abidjan last year, after an 11-year hiatus.
Ivory Coast's economy has seen a renaissance under President
Alassane Ouattara's stewardship, averaging annual growth of
around 9 percent. Ouattara, widely expected to be re-elected in
a vote due in October, wants to push ahead with plans to make
Abidjan a hub for air travel in Africa.
A senior official at Ivory Coast's National Civil Aviation
Authority said the U.S. Transportation Security Administration
had given the green light for direct flights.
"That will reinforce our aim of being a hub for the region
and help to attract more U.S. investors, who did not want to
make long journeys to reach Ivory Coast," the official said.
Ivory Coast has been seeking authorisation from the U.S.
Transportation Security Administration for 15 years, officials
said.
