By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, April 17
UNITED NATIONS, April 17 The United Nations is
seeking an exemption from a U.N. Security Council arms embargo
on Ivory Coast so it can ship weapons and military equipment
across the East African nation to its peacekeeping mission in
landlocked Mali, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The statement came after U.N. sanctions monitors called for
the world body to stop allowing arms to be shipped to the U.N.
mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, through Ivory Coast after
they said a load of military hardware sent by China violated
U.N. restrictions.
"We are engaged with the secretariat of the sanctions
committee to seek a standing waiver for the transfer through
Ivory Coast of arms and equipment under embargo that's intended
solely for use by the U.N. mission," U.N. spokesman Stephane
Dujarric told reporters.
The monitors' confidential report, presented to the U.N.
Security Council sanctions committee last Friday, said the
shipment of weapons, ammunition and hardware sent by china that
passed through Ivory Coast in November lacked proper permission.
They also said China had understated its actual size.
The United Nations did not comment specifically on those
allegations, but said all equipment was accounted for.
"The U.N. mission in Mali confirms that there has been no
missing shipment of weapons, equipment and goods destined to the
Chinese contingent serving with the mission," Dujarric said.
China denied misstating the shipment's size and said all the
equipment was correctly received by its contingent, rejecting
the monitors' criticism they had been unable to trace it.
Chinese troops form part of a 12,000-strong U.N.
peacekeeping mission being deployed to help stabilize Mali after
a French-led military intervention last year drove off Islamist
fighters who had seized the country's desert north.
Ivory Coast's main port of Abidjan has been a primary
transit point for cargo shipped to the Mali mission. Ivory Coast
has been under an arms embargo since 2004.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)