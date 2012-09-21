BRIEF-Delivery services firm S.F. Holding resumes cooperation with Alibaba's Cainiao
* Says it resumes business cooperation and data exchanges with online logistics firm Cainiao after mediation by China's State Post Bureau
ABIDJAN, Sept 21 Ivory Coast said on Friday it had closed its border with Ghana after at least 10 people were killed in attacks on army and police positions in the past 24 hours.
"Land, air and sea borders are closed until further notice," Interior Minister Hamed Bakayoko told Reuters.
June 4 UNTUCKit, a retailer focused on men's casual shirts that are designed to be worn untucked, said on Sunday that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers had invested $30 million in the company's first major round of fundraising.