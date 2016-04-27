(Adds context, spokesman)
ABIDJAN, April 27 Ivory Coast will sell off half
of its 10 percent stake in Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) as
part of a privatisation programme, government spokesman Bruno
Kone said on Wednesday.
Kone did not say who was in line to purchase the 5 percent
stake in the bank, which is controlled by Morocco's Attijariwafa
Bank. He also did not say how much the state was
expecting to earn from the sale.
Under President Alassane Ouattara, the government has been
gradually withdrawing from SIB and last year further sold a
further 24 percent to Attijariwafa, which was already the
majority owner.
Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa grower, announced
plans in 2013 to sell its shares in 15 companies.
Kone, speaking after a cabinet meeting in the commercial
capital Abidjan, said the government was expanding the
privatisation.
The state plans to sell its 15 percent stake in industrial
and agribusiness firm Industrial Promotion Services (West
Africa) and the 2.2 percent of shares it owns in Burkina Faso
sugar company SN-SOSUCO.
It will also cede all of its 74 percent stake in Cote
d'Ivoire Engineering via a public tender, Kone said.
