ABIDJAN, April 22 Heineken NV, the
world's third largest brewer, and Africa-focused trading firm
CFAO will invest 100 billion CFA francs ($163.52
million) to build a brewery in Ivory Coast, a Heineken company
official said on Wednesday.
"We'll be operational in a year and a half and I hope that
we'll be able to taste a good beer around Christmas, in December
2016," Siep Hiemstra, Heineken's president for Africa and the
Middle East, told journalists in the commercial capital Abidjan.
($1 = 611.5600 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma
Farge)