ABIDJAN, April 22 Heineken NV, the
world's third largest brewer, and Africa-focused trading firm
CFAO will invest 100 billion CFA francs ($163.52
million) to build a brewery in Ivory Coast, a Heineken company
official said on Wednesday.
The brewery will have the capacity to produce 1.6 million
hectolitres of beer annually and will enter production towards
the end of next year, said Siep Hiemstra, Heineken's president
for Africa and the Middle East.
"We'll be operational in a year and a half and I hope that
we'll be able to taste a good beer around Christmas, in December
2016," he told journalists in the commercial capital Abidjan
following a meeting with Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan.
Hiemstra said the brewery would primarily produce beer for
the domestic market in Ivory Coast and Heineken would try to
source ingredients within the country.
Following a brief 2011 civil war, Ivory Coast has emerged
from a decade-long political crisis as one of Africa's fastest
growing economies.
"We estimate that Ivory Coast offers great potential for the
development of beer consumption," Hiemstra said.
($1 = 611.5600 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma
Farge)