ABIDJAN Oct 17 Bollore Africa Logistics CI's
turnover was up nearly 57 percent at 38.13 billion CFA
francs ($76 million) in the first half of the year due to a
rebound in shipping traffic at Abidjan's port, which it manages,
the company said on Wednesday.
The affiliate of France's Bollore logistics conglomerate,
said it made a net profit in the six months of 6.81 billion CFA
francs, up from 1.41 billion CFA francs in the same period of
2011.
Abidjan traffic was depressed from February to May 2011 due
to the violence which erupted following the presidential
election in late 2010. But goods traffic at the port jumped more
than 87 percent in the first half of 2012, compared to the same
period the previous year.
"Our turnover is up by 57 percent compare to the first half
of 2011. This increase is linked to the upsurge of activity
following the end of the post-election crisis," it said.
"With an expected normalisation of the security situation,
we hope to be able to maintain the growth of the first half of
2012."
($1=499.9290 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Greg Mahlich)