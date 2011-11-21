LONDON Nov 21 Ivory Coast's defaulted 2032 bond fell 2.4 points on Monday to a one-month low after the government said it would not have the capacity to make "significant" coupon payments in 2012.

The $2.3 billion bond which has been in default since the start of this year fell to 51.8 cents on the dollar after the statement. The finance ministry told bondholders it could not pay beyond "good faith down-payment" on missed coupons next year.

The country, which is just recovering from a bloody civil war, had said in July that while it would not be able to service external debt this year it would resume payments to bondholders in 2012 after adopting a new IMF programme. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Sebastian Tong)